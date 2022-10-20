The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #LIZ TRUSS The British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned just six weeks after taking office. Take a look at our liveblog to see all the latest developments.
2. #MURDER TRIAL Three AK-47 assault rifles were found in the boot of a car following “an intervention” by gardai just a month after Kinahan cartel member David Byrne was fatally shot in the Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal heard today.
3. #TURBINE SHOCK There was no impact to the energy grid after a wind turbine caught fire when it was struck by lightning off the coast of Arklow, Co Wicklow.
4. #REFUGEES New arrivals from Ukraine and other countries may have to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport as the Citywest facility has now reached capacity.
5. #WORKPLACE RELATIONS A state workplace watchdog has ordered the Garda Representative Association (GRA) to appoint a twice failed female job applicant for a senior role in the organisation to the role.
