EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #SUDAN: Fifty Irish citizens have been evacuated with the support of France and Spain.

2. #ASSAULT: A man has been arrested after a woman in her 60s was found with “serious injuries” in Co Monaghan yesterday.

3. #BERLIN: Climate activists who glued themselves to roads in Germany today brought traffic to a halt.

4. #LEN GOODMAN: Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78.

5. #TRIAL: A former sports coach accused of 266 counts of indecent and sexual assault told gardaí during interview that one of the complainants was “tutored” by others so they can sue the gardaí.