50 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan in operations led by France and Spain, Tánaiste confirms

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
FIFTY IRISH CITIZENS have been evacuated from war-torn Sudan since yesterday with the support of France and Spain.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described the situation as “fluid” and said he estimates around 150 Irish citizens are in Sudan.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Martin confirmed that up to 12 Defence Force personnel will be deployed, originally to Djibouti in East Africa.
Martin said the evacuation has to be done “in a safe way” and said citizens will be supported with accommodation in Djibouti and with transport home.
He urged citizens to stay indoors until there is further information and added that while he is “pleased” with the last 24 hours, it will take “days” to evacuate all Irish citizens.
Martin added that he will work with EU colleagues “in respect to the optimal deployment”.
Martin also paid tribute to the work of the EU ambassador to Sudan, and Irish diplomat, Aidan O’Hara.
He was attacked at his home by a group of “armed men wearing military fatigues’ and Martin described his “resilience” as an “inspiration to all”.
Martin described the situation in Sudan as “very worrying”, adding: “Up to 12 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity, millions dependent on humanitarian aid.
“There are significant international efforts being made to bring an end to the violence and to try and broker a ceasefire between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army.”
The clashes are part of a power struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudan armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces, a rival paramilitary group.
More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world’s poorest nations.
In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces confirmed that four members from the Defence Forces departed from Ireland yesterday evening and will be arriving this morning.
They are part of the Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT).
Independent TD Cathal Berry, a former Army Ranger Wing member, speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland commended French troops in Khartoum for taking in some Irish citizens yesterday, but added that “they have limited capacity”.
Vincent Guérend, the French Ambassador to Ireland, confirmed that a first French flight left the Sudanese capital of Khartoum yesterday and added that French authorities “are in close touch with our Irish colleagues on this delicate operation”.
France is evacuating French and other citizens out of Sudan. A first flight left Khartum today. More will follow. We are in close touch with our Irish colleagues on this delicate operation. 🇫🇷🇪🇺🇮🇪 @dfatirl @IrlEmbParis https://t.co/pAvZGMwfoY— Vincent Guérend (@vincentguerend) April 23, 2023
Other Irish citizens were then directed to the Spanish embassy, said Berry, and they were able to get out of Sudan by a road convoy.
Spain’s government announced yesterday that it had flown out around one hundred people from war-hit Sudan, including 30 Spanish citizens and 70 others from Europe and Latin America.
A foreign ministry statement said a military aircraft had left Khartoum shortly before 11:00 pm (21:00 Irish time) and was bound for Djibouti.
Among the other nationalities flown out were people from Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Mexico, Venezuela and from Sudan, the statement added.
The evacuation operation had passed off without incident, said the Spanish government, but it is not known how many Irish citizens were evacuated as part of this operation.
Berry also told Morning Ireland that he believes three or four of the 12 man team has already arrived in the country, and the others will arrive later.
The “triple-lock” mechanism within the Irish army requires three levels of approval to send a certain number of Irish troops abroad.
Currently, there needs to be approval by the Government, approval by the Dáil, and a UN Resolution to mandate a mission sending more than 12 troops overseas.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Berry said he understood the first members of this 12-man Irish team had arrived in Djibouti, which is to the south of Sudan, this morning.
It’s understood the initial evacuation team includes members of the ARW and a team of diplomats.
Berry said the operation would be a challenging one for the members of the evacuation team due to continuing violence on the ground and the unpredictable nature of the situation, which he said was headed towards “full civil war”.
He also warned that the team needed for the mission should be three times larger but noted that the triple-lock capped the number at 12.
However, he said “evacuation operations shouldn’t trigger the necessity for the triple locking mechanism”.
Speaking on Morning Ireland, the Tánaiste acknowledged that “we do need to revisit” the triple-lock.
“That’s why I’ve initiated a major national debate in June around all of these issues,” said Martin.
He added that the triple-lock and the “broader Irish foreign and security policy” needs to be re-visited “in respect of a changing world and changing threats”.
Berry said some of the 12 will provide medical supports, issue security communications back to Dublin, and ultimately “link up with Irish citizens on the ground and rescue them and bring them back to Djibouti”.
The Independent TD also claimed that it has been “normalised” for Ireland to lack air-lifting capacity.
“Defence Forces have been very poorly resourced over the last number of decades and at times like this, these are days of reckoning when it comes home to roost this poor resourcing of Defence Forces over the last number of decades.”
US special forces launched a rescue mission yesterday for around 100 embassy staff and their relatives, swooping in with Chinook helicopters to fly them to a military base in Djibouti.
US forces “will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect United States personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence”, President Joe Biden said yesterday in a letter to the Speaker of the House.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said UK forces had also rescued diplomats and their families while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country had temporarily suspended its evacuation operation.
“Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country,” Trudeau tweeted.
Germany and France meanwhile said they had also begun evacuating their nationals and those from other countries.
Two French planes carrying around 200 people of multiple nationalities landed in Djibouti.
The German army said it had evacuated 101 people on the first of three military aircraft sent to Sudan.
The first Airbus A400M “landed safely in Jordan” at around midnight local time (2100 GMT Sunday), the Bundeswehr said on Twitter. Another plane with 113 people was on its way to Jordan, it said.
Italy evacuated about 300 people in total, according to their foreign ministries.
Egypt, Sudan’s large neighbour to the north, said it had evacuated 436 nationals by land.
Long convoys of UN vehicles and buses were seen leaving Khartoum heading east to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 850 kilometres (530 miles) away by road, carrying “citizens from all over the world”, according to one Sierra Leonean evacuee.
The fighting broke out on 15 April between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Daglo’s RSF emerged from the Janjaweed fighters whom former leader Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region, where they were accused of war crimes including genocide.
The military toppled Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests.
The two generals seized power in a 2021 coup, but later fell out in a bitter power struggle, most recently centred on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.
Multiple truces have been agreed in recent days, and ignored.
Khartoum’s airport, where the blackened hulls of destroyed aircraft lie on runways, is under the control of the RSF.
The conflict has left terrified civilians sheltering inside their homes, with power largely off amid sweltering heat and the internet out for most.
“Life in Khartoum today I would say is still burdened with anxiety and exhaustion,” said Tagreed Abdin, a programme manager and architect.
“We did get power back yesterday, Wednesday, in our area. But at the same time, there was a rocket strike in our neighbourhood a few doors down from us. So, it is like nowhere is safe.”
-With additional reporting from AFP
