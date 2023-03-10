Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 10 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…
775
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVICTIONS: Nearly 5,000 eviction notices were served on tenants between July and September last summer.

2. #O’CONNELL STREET: A new garda station has opened today on O’Connell Street as part of an effort to increase the presence of gardaí in Dublin city centre.

3. #ICE WARNING: A status yellow warning for ice has been extended for 15 counties as temperatures are set to drop to -5 degrees.

4. #CAVAN DEATH: The Blacklion community in Co Cavan is in “deep shock” after a man’s badly beaten body was found in a rented apartment. He has been named locally as Dennis Neary, and he had recently moved into the area. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     