EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVICTIONS: Nearly 5,000 eviction notices were served on tenants between July and September last summer.

Advertisement

2. #O’CONNELL STREET: A new garda station has opened today on O’Connell Street as part of an effort to increase the presence of gardaí in Dublin city centre.

3. #ICE WARNING: A status yellow warning for ice has been extended for 15 counties as temperatures are set to drop to -5 degrees.

4. #CAVAN DEATH: The Blacklion community in Co Cavan is in “deep shock” after a man’s badly beaten body was found in a rented apartment. He has been named locally as Dennis Neary, and he had recently moved into the area.