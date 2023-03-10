Snowfall clears into Irish Sea but ice and slush mean motorists urged to drive with care

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 23 minutes ago
A STATUS YELLOW warning for ice remains in place nationwide until 12pm.
The snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea, but Met Éireann warns widespread frost and icy surfaces in places will lead to hazardous travel conditions.
A previous Status Orange alert for Dublin and Wicklow for snow and ice has been lifted early.
A Status Yellow warning for snow is also in place in Northern Ireland until 2pm.
The Department of Education has said that schools have “autonomy” to decide on closures depending on local weather conditions.
Keith Leonard, head of the National Emergency Coordination Group, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he hoped most schools would be open today, but added that this “would be a call for principals and Board of Managements to make locally”.
Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy warned that “conditions on roads and paths are the things that people need to be most aware of and most careful with”.
He added that this will be the case “this morning and right through the day, and then very much overnight and tomorrow morning as well”.
Murphy told RTÉ that once the snow clears from Dublin and Wicklow this morning, “that’s really the end of the snow in the shorter term”.
However, he warned that temperatures are currently as low as -2 and -3 degrees and “still dropping”.
“That’s going to give very severe conditions on the roads,” said Murphy, “because there is ice, lying snow and even where the weather was rain, these places are freezing with ice.”
Leonard also urged motorists to be cautious.
He told RTÉ that road conditions are “fairly hazardous” and that the key message is for “people to slow down when they’re driving and take care”.
He also noted that “even when roads are treated, they can still be slippery because there can still be black ice blackouts”.
Leonard added that public transport is working “fairly well” and that there should be “minimal disruption”.
Met Éireann forecasts that it will be a cold and generally dry day for most, with sunny spells and daytime temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.
However, Murphy said that while this is a “good thing for the most part”, it will “cause its own impacts with regard to the weather, because some of the snow will begin to melt and turn to slush”.
Tonight, temperatures could fall to as low as -5 degrees, with rain falling as a mix of sleet and snow in some places.
“We’re in for a very frosty night,” said Murphy, “which means that the conditions on the roads will be quite poor tonight as well, so people need to be very aware of that.”
Tomorrow morning, rain, sleet and snow will spread northeastwards to all areas, with some small accumulations possible in parts of Connacht, Ulster and Leinster.
It will be cold in Ulster, Connacht and Leinster with afternoon highs of 1 to 5 degrees, but it will gradually turn milder in the southwest, with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.
Then on Sunday, Met Éireann forecasts that a largely dry start will then turn wet and windy.
Rain will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, with the possibility of some heavier falls later in the evening.
But it will be a much milder day in store, with highest daytime temperatures of 7 degrees in the north to 11 degrees in the south.
Gerry Murphy said this will signal a return to “typical Irish weather”.
“Sunday is going to be a fairly wet day, we’ll start dry and then a band of rain will move up across the country,” said Murphy.
“Then there will be further spells of rain and showers as we go through Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday, so back to more typical Irish weather in the sense that it’s a wet, blustery and mild.”
