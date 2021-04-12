#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Lauren Boland Monday 12 Apr 2021, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,541 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407086
Image: Shutterstock/sweet marshmallow
Image: Shutterstock/sweet marshmallow

Updated 11 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS Some Covid-19 restrictions around travel, schools and outdoor meetings are being loosened from today – here’s what you need to know.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials confirmed 303 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the latest update yesterday afternoon.

3. #HOTEL QUARANTINE Travellers to Ireland from Israel, Albana and St Lucia who arrived while the countries were on the mandatory hotel quarantine list can now leave their hotels and quarantine at home instead.

4. #SCHOOLS Ireland’s largest teaching union has called for “vigilance” as schools prepare to fully reopen today.

5. #VACCINE BOUNCE Almost two-third of people believe Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s handling of the pandemic has been poor, polling by Red C on behalf of The Journal shows.

6. #RESCUE OPERATION Four people were found dead yesterday in a makeshift boat carrying 23 migrants near Spain’s Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, with 19 hospitalised.

7. #NUCLEAR PLANT Iran believes that Israel was behind a cyberattack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant and has vowed to take “revenge”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #GOLF Ireland’s Shane Lowry fired a 72 in his final round of the US Masters yesterday.

9. #GERMANY Two German conservatives have declared that they are willing to run as the candidate from Angela Merkel’s party in the race to replace her as Chancellor.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie