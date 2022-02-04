#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 4 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
22 minutes ago 419 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5673947

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLASNEVIN A commemorative wall marking all those who died in the revolutionary period, including members of British forces, will be scrapped.

2. #NI A High Court judge in Belfast has suspended DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ order to stop Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

3. #DOWNING STREET Another aide to Boris Johnson has reportedly quit less than 24 hours after a raft of departures. 

4. #CHAMPAGNE Minister Simon Coveney will face questions from an Oireachtas committee next week about a June 2020 champagne celebration in his department.

5. #AUSTRIA The country’s president has become the first in the EU to sign into law mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all adults.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie