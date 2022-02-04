The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #GLASNEVIN A commemorative wall marking all those who died in the revolutionary period, including members of British forces, will be scrapped.
2. #NI A High Court judge in Belfast has suspended DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ order to stop Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.
3. #DOWNING STREET Another aide to Boris Johnson has reportedly quit less than 24 hours after a raft of departures.
4. #CHAMPAGNE Minister Simon Coveney will face questions from an Oireachtas committee next week about a June 2020 champagne celebration in his department.
5. #AUSTRIA The country’s president has become the first in the EU to sign into law mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all adults.
