Belfast judge suspends DUP decision to halt checks at Northern Ireland ports

A HIGH COURT judge in Belfast has suspended DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ order to stop Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Justice Colton issued an interim order suspending Poots’ decision until a judicial review against the DUP minister’s order can be heard in full.

Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks, ordered his permanent secretary to stop them at midnight on Wednesday.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.

Poots’ actions were challenged in two separate applications in the High Court in Belfast.

Mr Justice Colton granted applications for judicial reviews against the minister’s decision.

He said: “There shouldn’t be any confusion hanging over those in the Civil Service, so I am persuaded this is a case where there should be interim relief.

“I therefore make the order to suspend the instruction given by the minister for agriculture until further order of this court.”

The checks are neccessary under the Northern Ireland Protocol – which is a key element in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that legally enabled the UK to exit the European Union.

The protocol means Northern Ireland is effectively still part of the EU’s Single Market for goods. It allows goods to flow freely between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Additional reporting by Céimin Burke