Wednesday 9 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARMY A major new report says the Defence Forces need “transformational change” and a  significant funding increase.

2. #HOUSING The number of homes available for rent in Ireland dropped to an all-time low at the start of this month.

3. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials reported 5,677 PCR and 5,578 more antigen positive cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

4. #PREGNANCY The HSE is looking into whether a “special arrangement” may be possible to enable access to a pregnancy sickness drug that is not currently available on the medical card or drugs payment scheme.

5. #STARDUST The Department of Justice appointed a new venue for the Stardust inquest after concerns that the inquests would be delayed. 

