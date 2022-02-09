The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #ARMY A major new report says the Defence Forces need “transformational change” and a significant funding increase.
2. #HOUSING The number of homes available for rent in Ireland dropped to an all-time low at the start of this month.
3. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials reported 5,677 PCR and 5,578 more antigen positive cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
4. #PREGNANCY The HSE is looking into whether a “special arrangement” may be possible to enable access to a pregnancy sickness drug that is not currently available on the medical card or drugs payment scheme.
5. #STARDUST The Department of Justice appointed a new venue for the Stardust inquest after concerns that the inquests would be delayed.
