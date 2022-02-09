Rents across Ireland are over 10% higher than one year ago

THE NUMBER OF homes available for rent across Ireland has dropped to a new all-time low and led to a further spike in rents around the country, according to Daft.ie.

The fourth-quarter rental report from the property advertisement website notes that there were just 1,397 homes available to rent on 1 February nationwide. This is the lowest amount since Daft began tracking availability in January 2006.

In Dublin, 712 homes were available to rent at the start of this month, less than one-quarter of the average seen for February over the last two decades.

Outside of the capital, Daft notes that availability is less than one-third of the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 with 685 homes available to rent.

The average rent nationally now stands at €1,524 per month, an average of 10.3% higher than the same period in 2020.

Advertisement

The increase of 3% marks the biggest quarterly gain since mid-2017, according to Daft.

Source: Daft.ie

Source: Daft.ie

The average rent in Dublin is estimated to be €2,056, up 8.9% year on year. The city saw rents rise by 4.1% between September and December.

The rent increases were just as steep across other cities with a year-on-year jump of 6.3% recorded in Cork, 8.8% in Galway, 10.3% in Limerick and 11.3% in Waterford.

The sharp increase in rents around the country reflects a worsening of the unprecedented scarcity of rental homes, according to Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin Ronan Lyons.

“The strong rebound in economic activity, as public health restrictions relax, has translated into a strong demand for rental accommodation,” said Lyons, who also authored the report.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Coming at a time of very weak rental supply, this has pushed rents up further, with inflation at its highest rate nationwide since early 2018. The number of live rental ads is at its lowest ever on record, with fewer than 1,400 live ads on 1 February.

Lyons notes that the figures show that it is not a question of whether Ireland’s new rental homes will be occupied,

but rather how fast: “As new purpose-built rental stock is completed, availability of rental homes will be better measured by capturing development-specific vacancy rates, as well as ads. An analysis of over 60 existing purpose-built rental communities indicates over 90% occupancy across their nearly 8,000 homes.

“Figures for a further 12 developments coming on stream in early 2022 suggest brisk take-up of new homes. Even if the 1,700 homes due to become available in the first half of 2022 were added to the existing stock of rental ads, the number of homes available to rent in Dublin now would be below the level seen a year ago.”

He added that the solution remains in the construction of large numbers of market- and cost-rental housing, to cater for tenants of all incomes while reform of rent controls would also enable new rental homes to be absorbed faster.

A rent control system that applies within tenancies, rather than across them, would make landlords less

fearful of cutting rents in the face of weak demand. There is a clear win-win for policymakers, too, as such a system could be linked to an offer of indefinite tenancies, rather than the current cycle of six-year leases, reducing the uncertainty for landlords while bringing stability of tenure and rents to Ireland’s renter.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.