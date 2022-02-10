The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COST OF LIVING Opposition parties say the government’s new cost of living package won’t go far enough to provide necessary support.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials confirmed 11,036 new cases of Covid-19 as 595 patients are in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

3. #HOSPITALS A record-breaking number of people attended emergency departments in hospitals around Ireland last week.

4. #FUNDRAISER After two years online, the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day is returning in-person on 25 March.

5. #LET’S-GO Lego is opening a new store in Dublin this summer.