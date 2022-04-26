The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE 40 countries met for emergency talks today in Germany to discuss supplying Ukraine with more weapons to defend itself against Russia.
2. #TURF WARS The Taoiseach said a “pragmatic solution” can be found to the dispute over whether the sale of turf should be restricted.
3. #RTÉ Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ, but neither party has commented on the nature of the legal action.
4. #TWITTER The EU warned Elon Musk that Twitter will still have to obey new Big Tech laws.
5. #WATT The Oireachtas Finance Committee has written to Health Department Sec-Gen Robert Watt expressing “disappointment” at the lack of response to an invite to a meeting tomorrow.
