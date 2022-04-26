The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE 40 countries met for emergency talks today in Germany to discuss supplying Ukraine with more weapons to defend itself against Russia.

2. #TURF WARS The Taoiseach said a “pragmatic solution” can be found to the dispute over whether the sale of turf should be restricted.

3. #RTÉ Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ, but neither party has commented on the nature of the legal action.

4. #TWITTER The EU warned Elon Musk that Twitter will still have to obey new Big Tech laws.

5. #WATT The Oireachtas Finance Committee has written to Health Department Sec-Gen Robert Watt expressing “disappointment” at the lack of response to an invite to a meeting tomorrow.