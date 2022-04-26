Turf wars: Taoiseach says 'pragmatic solution' can be found as backbench TDs set to meet Eamon Ryan

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “a pragmatic solution” can be found to the impasse over restrictions on the sale of turf.

Martin was speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning as backbench TDs from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prepared to discuss their concerns with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Ryan will meet with the TDs this afternoon, with Fine Gael TD Joe Carey and Senator Seán Kyne telling reporters this morning that they were “looking forward” to meeting him following “mixed messages” from the minister.

Minister Ryan has said previously that the proposals would not see a ban on the burning of turf and that those with extraction rights would still be permitted to cut turf for their own home heating.

Instead, Ryan said the draft regulations are designed to focus on the commercial sale of turf and that there will be no ban on the sharing of turf with family members or neighbours.

In response to a parliamentary question (PQ) from Griffin earlier this month, Ryan said that the new regulations would instead prevent people cutting turf and placing it “on the market for sale or distribution to others”.

Speaking at the weekend, however, the Green Party leader said the new regulations had not yet been signed off on and that he should have told the Dáil that they were a “draft” only.

It is now proposed that communities of less than 500 people would exempt from the regulations.

Speaking this morning, An Taoiseach said that he was confident that a solution would be found.

“People in rural Ireland and politically in parts of the west and midlands use turf from bogs that they have or share with neighbours and it’s not proposed to ban that, so I think a pragmatic solution can be found,” he said.

Previous governments had sought to ban smoky coal but there were legal threats from within the industry that this would not be permitted unless the ban also included other fuels such as peat and wood.

Speaking this morning, Martin said that “ultimately smoky coal is the villain, the real enemy” and that “turf is dying out as a basic fuel”.

The argument that the use of turf is already in decline has been echoed by TDs who are opposed to the ban, with Kyne saying this morning that this year is particularly “the wrong time” to introduce restrictions.

The amount of turf being used is reducing, it’s reducing as it is without any restrictions, without any bans. It’s just happening naturally because people are looking at alternatives. I think this year above any year is the wrong year to be looking at banning turf.

Responding to the claim that the timing is wrong for a ban on the commercial sale of turf, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said the dangers have been known for some time and that Fine Gael has “sat on it” while in government.

“We knew from the Ballymun report thirty years ago that air pollution from burning fossil fuels, particularly turf, was giving us some of the highest rates of childhood asthma in the world. Fine Gael did nothing about that for 30 years,” Hourigan said, adding:

For a party who sat on for 10 years to now say it’s premature is unacceptable.

Sinn Féin will today table a motion which calls on the government to “scrap plans to ban the sale of turf from September”, and the party is calling on all TDs to support it.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mary Lou McDonald said the “timing of the proposed ban couldn’t be worse”.

Sinn Féin’s motion also calls on the government to cancel the scheduled Carbon Tax increase that will come into effect from next week.

Bríd Smith TD of People Before Profit said today that her party only supports a ban on turf sales if those who use turf are prioritised for a retrofitting grant. She said she will be submitting an amendment to Sinn Féin’s motion reflecting that call.

“The point of the amendment is to say that all resources should be used and to look at the people that are going to be affected by the end of the a commercial sale of turf by September 2022,” she said.

Chunks of the midlands and the west have people that are reliant on turf and we need to give them the sort of resources that they need for the just transition to happen.

The Rural Independent Group also said today that they would be supporting Sinn Féin’s motion but would be proposing an amendment so that the commercial sale of turf would be protected permanently.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy today made the environmental case for the ban on turf sales.

“Bogs are an important carbon sink. I think that’s universally accepted. But also what’s needed in the whole climate transition is just a just transition. I think this was really badly communicated, I don’t think there was any real intention of limiting the very small scale activities of people in rural Ireland,” she said.