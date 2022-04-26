#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ

Filings show that a case was lodged in the High Court yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 12:04 PM
Image: "Sam Boal"
SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald is taking legal action against RTÉ.

It is as of yet unclear what the legal action relates to.

Court filings show that a case was lodged in the High Court yesterday.

McCartan and Burke Solicitors are listed as representing the Dublin Central TD in the case.

Sinn Féin TDs Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire have also sued the national broadcaster during the lifetime of the current Dáil.

Both were over comments made on RTÉ Radio’s Liveline programme.

Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesman and a TD for Cork South-Central, first filed proceedings against RTÉ in July 2020. The case was later settled. 

Sinn Féin said in a statement to The Journal: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts, and it would be inappropriate to comment.” 

RTÉ said in a statement that it does not comment on legal matters.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
