Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald is taking legal action against RTÉ.

It is as of yet unclear what the legal action relates to.

Court filings show that a case was lodged in the High Court yesterday.

McCartan and Burke Solicitors are listed as representing the Dublin Central TD in the case.

Sinn Féin TDs Aengus Ó Snodaigh and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire have also sued the national broadcaster during the lifetime of the current Dáil.

Both were over comments made on RTÉ Radio’s Liveline programme.

Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesman and a TD for Cork South-Central, first filed proceedings against RTÉ in July 2020. The case was later settled.

Sinn Féin said in a statement to The Journal: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts, and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

RTÉ said in a statement that it does not comment on legal matters.