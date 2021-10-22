#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Imprisonment for Traveller women, Alec Baldwin shooting and the confusion for employers on the return to workplaces.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 22 Oct 2021, 7:58 AM
8 minutes ago 271 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5581514
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Traveller women

1. The morning starts with a Noteworthy investigation into how Traveller women are treated in the prison system.

The story has uncovered that they are being imprisoned for minor first time offences such as driving without tax, shoplifting and crimes linked to addiction, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Alec Baldwin shooting

2. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director, police said.

Sheriff’s officials in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie Rust, and director Joel Souza were shot on last night.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, authorities said.

Confusion

3. Employers and office workers will require clear guidance following the Government’s decision to delay a full return to workplaces, employment experts and trade unions say.

It was announced in August that from today, the advice for people to ‘work from home, where possible’ would be removed from the Government’s Work Safely Protocol, allowing for a more substantial return to offices.

But based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the current public health situation, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced on Tuesday that the remote working guidance would remain in place.

Nightclubs

4. All remaining Covid-19 restrictions were planned to be lifted today but a rise in cases an increased hospitalisations has meant that the handbrake has not been completely released. 

Instead, today sees some further restrictions lifted while others only being eased. 

Nightclubs and late bars, which were closed for 19 months, can now reopen subject to restrictions with guidelines published last night on how they can operate. 

Gabby Petito

5. Human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to the boyfriend of murdered road tripper Gabby Petito, US authorities have said.

The FBI said in a statement that “a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains… are those of Brian Laundrie.”

Laundrie (23) had been named a “person of interest” in the killing of Petito (22) who was found dead in September after the couple went on a road trip across the United States.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

KBC Bank loans

6. Bank Of Ireland is to acquire almost all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and liabilities in a deal worth €5 billion.

In a statement this morning, the banks announced that they were in talks since April, and have confirmed that they have entered into a legally-binding agreement.

That will see Bank of Ireland acquire around €8.8 billion worth of performing mortgages, €100m worth of mainly performing commercial and consumer loans, €4.4 billion of deposits and around €300m of non-performing mortgages. 

Irish Greenhouse gases

7. Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions fell less last year than they did in 2019 despite a large decrease in emissions from the transport sector during the pandemic.

Transport emissions fell by a significant 15.7% in 2020 as people travelled less during Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the overall reduction was lower than it was the previous year and fell short of staying within EU limits.

Afghan mission

8. Another 16 Irish citizens and dependents have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed today that they had been evacuated from Kabul Airport to Doha, the capital of Qatar. The evacuation took place last night.

The group has been met by Irish officials in Doha and will later travel on to Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie