The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #PARTYGATE Gatherings held in Downing Street during Covid-19 restrictions showed “failures of leadership and judgement” by No 10 and the UK Cabinet Office, Sue Gray’s report found.
2. #RUSSIA The Russian Navy released details of its drills off the coast of Norway.
3. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials reported an additional 3,872 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours, along with 4,759 positive antigen tests.
4. #EMIGRATION The number of visa applications granted by Australia to Irish doctors rose to 391 in 2021, a 44% increase in the last three years.
5. #OVERTURNED The Supreme Court overturned a decision to grant Clare Council Council an injunction to require a Traveller family to vacate lands they have lived on for years.
