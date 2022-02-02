#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 4:55 PM
1. #RUSSIA The US is sending troops to Poland, Germany and Romania in response to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Health officials have recorded 5,940 new positive PCR cases of Covid-19, along with 6,620 positive antigen tests.

3. #PENSION An Oireachtas Committee recommended that the government should maintain the state pension age at 66.

4. #BIODIVERSITY The Taoiseach plans to bring a proposal to Cabinet for a long-awaited citizens’ assembly on biodiversity “shortly”. 

5. #UK POLITICS Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw a contentious claim he made earlier this week in the House of Commons that Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

