Covid-19: 12,560 new cases and 630 patients in hospital, 92 deaths notified in past week

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 5,940 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 6,620 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 12,560.

As of 8am this morning, 630 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 65 in intensive care.

A total of 92 deaths related to Covid-19 have been newly notified in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,228 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,208 positive PCR cases and 6,410 antigen tests.

624 Covid-19 patients were in hospital yesterday, with 66 in ICU.

Since last week, the Department of Health has decided to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceeding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

Senior members of NPHET appeared before an Oireachtas Committee today to update TDs and senators on the current situation with the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told the committee that Ireland is in a positive position with Covid-19 but the global public health risk remains high.

He said more variants of concern are likely to emerge in the future and the country must stay prepared to deal with them.

“Therefore, we must remain vigilant and ensure that our response is agile and flexible, with an ability to respond rapidly and appropriately to any emerging threat.”

H said it “remains critical that if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you self-isolate immediately”.

“Those who are identified as a close contact of a confirmed case need to follow the appropriate public health measures.”