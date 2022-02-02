#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

Covid-19: 12,560 new cases and 630 patients in hospital, 92 deaths notified in past week

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 2:56 PM
6 minutes ago 3,689 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5671295
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 5,940 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 6,620 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 12,560. 

As of 8am this morning, 630 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 65 in intensive care.

A total of 92 deaths related to Covid-19 have been newly notified in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,228 since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 4,208 positive PCR cases and 6,410 antigen tests.

624 Covid-19 patients were in hospital yesterday, with 66 in ICU.

Since last week, the Department of Health has decided to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend. 

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceeding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

Senior members of NPHET appeared before an Oireachtas Committee today to update TDs and senators on the current situation with the pandemic. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told the committee that Ireland is in a positive position with Covid-19 but the global public health risk remains high.

He said more variants of concern are likely to emerge in the future and the country must stay prepared to deal with them.

“Therefore, we must remain vigilant and ensure that our response is agile and flexible, with an ability to respond rapidly and appropriately to any emerging threat.”

H said it “remains critical that if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you self-isolate immediately”.

“Those who are identified as a close contact of a confirmed case need to follow the appropriate public health measures.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie