Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#PROTESTS IN FRANCE are rumbling on as demonstrators took to the streets for another day of action against Macron’s pension reform, after talks between unions and the government ended in deadlock.

#LEBANON: Israel has accused Palestinian groups of firing rockets from Lebanon on the Jewish Passover holiday, which coincides with Ramadan this year.

#NORD STREAM EXPLOSIONS: A state actor was the most likely culprit for the explosions that incapacitated the Nord Stream gas pipelines, an act deemed sabotage, Swedish prosecutors have said.

PARTING SHOT Analysis: Don’t fall for the ‘groomer’ slur – it’s an old trick used to stir hatred of LGBTQ+ people. Aoife Gallagher and Tim Squirrell of ISD look at the worrying rise of misinformation and dangerous narratives around people in the LGBTQ+ community: ”Attempts to claim that members of the LGBTQ+ community pose a danger to children are nothing new, and such narratives have resurfaced in different geographies for decades.

“These claims range from attempting to conflate homosexuality with child abuse to those implying children can be manipulated into becoming queer through exposure to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Despite victories for LGBTQ+ rights in countries across the world in recent years, this narrative has once again surfaced in ‘groomer’ rhetoric espoused by some prominent media, politicians and influential figures.”