LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
1. Representatives of large supermarkets chains, smaller shops and the grocery industry are to meet the Government at the Department of Enterprise today over food price inflation.
Opposition parties have been pressuring the Government to bring transparency to food prices and profits made by the industry.
2. A 32-year-old journalist working for the French international news agency Agence France-Presse has been killed during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
The news agency said video co-ordinator Arman Soldin was with a team of its journalists travelling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under rocket fire. The rest of the AFP team was uninjured.
3. The world’s most dangerous migration route is getting more deadly.
The first three months of 2023 saw 441 people die while attempting to reach Europe by boat, the highest number of migrant deaths in the central Mediterranean since 2017, according to the UN’s International Order or Migration.
4. Gardaí have confirmed they are conducting enquiries in respect of “alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001” in the province of Munster.
It’s understood the Garda enquiries relate to the sale of land owned by Limerick County Council a number of years ago.
5. A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.
6. The oireachtas committee on Sport is due to decide whether or not to invite both RTÉ and the GAA to address the ongoing controversy over the airing of matches.
There has been heavy criticism of the GAA after the Munster senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Cork was aired on the GAAGO platform instead of on free-to-air television.
7. Ireland’s Wild Youth have crashed out of the Eurovision Song Contest at the semi-final stage.
15 acts were competing in tonight’s contest in the hope of snatching one of ten places up for grabs in the final.
The Dublin group’s song, We Are One, failed to make the grade when the finalists were announced at the end of this evening’s show at the Liverpool Arena.
8. European Union states will hold a discussion today on proposed new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine that would target Chinese and Iranian firms and allow export curbs on third countries for busting existing trade restrictions.
9. AI could harm the health of millions and pose an existential threat to humanity, doctors and public health experts have said as they called for a halt to the development of artificial general intelligence until it is regulated.
Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionise healthcare by improving diagnosis of diseases, finding better ways to treat patients and extending care to more people.
