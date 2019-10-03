This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 4:50 PM
16 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/photographyfirm
Image: Shutterstock/photographyfirm

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LORENZO: Storm Lorenzo is set to make landfall in Dublin this evening, with people being warned to stay away from coastal areas. 

2. #WEXFORD: Four male teenagers have been arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of rape.

3. #PARIS: A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters near Notre Dame, killing four, before he was fatally shot. 

4. #DODDER VALLEY: Locals in south Dublin are trying to save an area of land which is earmarked to be cleared to make way for recreational facilities including a football pitch and running track.

5. #ABORTION: The High Court in Belfast has ruled that Northern Ireland’s abortion law breaches the UK’s human rights commitments. 

