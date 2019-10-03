The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LORENZO: Storm Lorenzo is set to make landfall in Dublin this evening, with people being warned to stay away from coastal areas.

2. #WEXFORD: Four male teenagers have been arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of rape.

3. #PARIS: A man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters near Notre Dame, killing four, before he was fatally shot.

4. #DODDER VALLEY: Locals in south Dublin are trying to save an area of land which is earmarked to be cleared to make way for recreational facilities including a football pitch and running track.

5. #ABORTION: The High Court in Belfast has ruled that Northern Ireland’s abortion law breaches the UK’s human rights commitments.