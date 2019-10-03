This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Knife attacker shot dead at Paris police headquarters after injuring two

One of the police officers was gravely injured.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 1:10 PM
37 minutes ago 3,129 Views 7 Comments
The police headquarters is located near Notre Dame cathedral.
Image: GoogleEarth
Image: GoogleEarth

A MAN ARMED with a knife has been shot dead after injuring two people at police headquarters in the historical centre of Paris today. 

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. The premises were cordoned off and emergency services were at the scene.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, has been closed. 

With reporting from Associated Press

