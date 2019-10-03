Knife attacker shot dead at Paris police headquarters after injuring two

The police headquarters is located near Notre Dame cathedral.

The police headquarters is located near Notre Dame cathedral.

A MAN ARMED with a knife has been shot dead after injuring two people at police headquarters in the historical centre of Paris today.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. The premises were cordoned off and emergency services were at the scene.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, has been closed.

With reporting from Associated Press