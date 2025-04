A MALE PEDESTRIAN killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Dublin last summer had to be identified through DNA profiling due to the extent of his injuries, an inquest has heard.

Michael “Mikey” Farrelly (40) was killed when he was struck by a stolen vehicle on Coast Road, Baldoyle at around 1am on 17 July 2024.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger who are suspected of being members of the so-called “Lucky Dip” criminal gang – a loose network of around 60 teenagers based in Ballyfermot, Inchicore and Blanchardstown who specialise in car theft – failed to remain at the scene.

At the opening of the inquest into Michael Farrelly’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday, evidence was heard that Forensic Science Ireland had to carry out DNA testing to confirm the deceased’s identity.

In a statement, FSI forensic scientist, Dearbhla McGovern, said a blood sample had been obtained from the victim’s body and compared with one taken from his father, Philip Farrelly.

McGovern said DNA profiling of both samples showed the likelihood that the victim was the biological son of Michael Farrelly was 7.2 million times more likely than him being an unknown, unrelated individual.

She claimed such evidence provided “extremely strong support” that the two men were related.

Detective Inspector Donncha Maguire applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are being considered.

Maguire said the adjournment was required to facilitate progress of the garda investigation into Michael Farrelly’s death.

He told the coroner, Clare Keane, that there was one particular line of inquiry which was delaying the submission of a file on the investigation to the DPP.

Keane told the hearing – which was attended by a number of relatives of Michael, including his brother, Conor – that the results of a postmortem showed the deceased had died from “polytrauma.”

Advertisement

Offering her condolences to Michael’s family, the coroner granted the application for an adjournment and listed the case for further mention on 6 October.

Michael was returning to his home in Sutton after a night out with his family when he was struck by the stolen vehicle around 50 metres from the entrance to the housing estate where he lived.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been attending Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin with relatives after which they had gone for some drinks in a local pub near his home.

The Hyundai Kona involved in the fatal crash had been stolen the previous evening from outside a house in Malahide.

It was subsequently involved in an “interaction” with gardaí after it failed to stop after it was witnessed being driven in an erratic fashion shortly before the hit-and-run incident.

Michael Farrelly’s death featured in a special report on RTÉ’s Prime Time last week in which his brother, Conor, claimed the justice system is failing to respond to the wave of car thefts caused by a network of teenage joyriders.

“At least one of the people in the car was actually on bail and under curfew at the time the accident happened. He shouldn’t have been out. He should have been at home,” said Conor.

He added: “It makes you think that we have no proper solution to deal with people who can go out and steal a car, get arrested, go before the courts, be bailed, be put on curfew. And then they’re brought home, they walk in the front door, and then they walk straight out the back door, and they do it again that night.”

A number of teenagers, including the suspected ringleader of the “Lucky Dip” criminal gang, were arrested over the fatal crash but later released without charge.

A younger youth, whom gardaí believe was a passenger in the stolen vehicle involved in Michael’s death, was questioned about the hit-and-run.

It is understood a file about his role in the incident will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.

A teenager from Blanchardstown and a key member of the “Lucky Dip” criminal gang, who was 18 at the time of the crash, is believed to have been driving the stolen car.

At Michael’s funeral mass, mourners heard he had fulfilled a lifetime dream by recording an album of his own music shortly before his death.