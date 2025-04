EU TRADE MINISTERS will meet today in Luxembourg in an effort to pave a path forward in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Tánaiste and Minister for Trade Simon Harris will attend on behalf of Ireland.

The meeting has been called to allow EU ministers to exchange views and share insights after last week’s sweeping tariffs announcement by Trump.

The planned blanket 20% tariff on EU goods is set to come into effect on Wednesday.

It follows previous US announcements of tariffs on aluminium and steel, and one on all foreign cars last month.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Harris said he will make clear to his EU trade counterparts that Ireland is committed to EU unity and that there is a need to “take a firm, but proportionate response” while working towards a negotiated solution.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest. While we are disappointed that we have reached this point, we must continue dialogue and negotiation. There is always time to strike a deal,” he said.

Also on the agenda today is trade between the EU and China.

Ministers are expected to discuss the potential impact that heightened tensions with the US have on the EU’s trading relationship with China.

On China, the Tánaiste said: “We should not close ourselves off to trading with China. Quite the contrary. Engagement and dialogue remain necessary, including to make clear to China the problems we face with its non-market policies and practices, as well as our resolve to act to defend fair competition and a level playing field.

“When I met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in late February, I stressed these very points.”

US meeting

Later this week, Harris is set to visit Washington DC where he is expected to meet with US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick on Wednesday.

Asked about the purpose of the meeting yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that Harris will be using it as an opportunity to make the case for the strength of the US-Ireland relationship.

He said it will complement efforts already underway by the EU to negotiate with the US.

Lutnick has previously been critical of Ireland’s tax arrangements, claiming it runs a trade surplus at America’s expense.

Harris held a late-night call with Lutnick a number of weeks ago, which the Fine Gael minister described as a “useful opportunity to exchange views”.

Includes reporting from Press Association.