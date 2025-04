A FIRE IN the Mourne Mountains was declared a “major incident” last night as it neared a number of residential properties.

The fire, which broke out in the Hilltown area in Co Down at 5pm yesterday, is affecting a large area of forestry.

Approximately 100 firefighters and 14 fire engines are working to control the fire, which spans a two-mile front.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has bolstered its response to the blaze, deploying additional personnel since the fire began.

Locals residents have been advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

“A number of roads have been closed, to help support firefighting operations,” an NIFRS spokesperson said in a statement.

“We ask that all members of the public remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire at this time. We can reassure members of the public that normal service delivery is being maintained.”

It is understood that the size of the fire has been reduced since last night.

Police in the area have been implementing additional preventative patrolling in the Mourne Mountains following recent wildfires.

Northern Ireland is facing a heightened risk of wildfires as dry and sunny weather is expected to continue into next week.

Ground conditions are extremely dry, with most areas having received no rain so far in April.

This follows an unusually dry March, which recorded only 27.0mm of rainfall – just 31% of the typical monthly average.