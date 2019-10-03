Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of rape in Co Wexford

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious sexual assault in Co Wexford have arrested four male teenagers on suspicion of rape.

The alleged incident happened at around 12.15am on 28 July in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

All four males, one adult and three juveniles, are being detained in garda stations in the South East under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Investigations remain ongoing, but gardaí said due to the sensitive nature of the probe and the ages of those involved that no further information was currently available.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area, Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday Sunday 28 July 2019.

Those who have not already been in contact with gardaí are asked to call gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.