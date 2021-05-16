NI Covid restrictions breached by Rangers fans in Shankill gathering yesterday

THE PSNI HAS said that a large gathering in the Shankill area of Belfast yesterday was in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes as Rangers fans celebrated winning the Scottish Premier League title yesterday, bringing the number of titles they have to 55.

The PSNI had warned fans yesterday that they should continue to follow Covid-19 regulations, and that police were in the area during the gathering.

Currently, the maximum number of people who can meet up outdoors in Northern Ireland is 10, from two separate households.

The PSNI said that they would gather evidence of any breaches of regulations and that investigations would follow where appropriate.

“It is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the regulations,” said Chief Inspector Darren Fox, speaking to the BBC.

Celebrations in Scotland have lead to five police officers being injured, with a total of 28 arrests being made in Glasgow yesterday.

Thousands of fans defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in George Square to celebrate Rangers winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011, setting off fireworks and flares and drinking in the street.

With reporting by PA