#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

NIAC to meet to discuss advice on Johnson & Johnson vaccine as hospital numbers remain stable

The single-shot vaccine is seen as crucial to Ireland’s rollout.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 8:49 AM
24 minutes ago 1,466 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416846
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Council (NIAC) is to meet today to consider what advice it will issue about the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ireland.

It follows an announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday that the “overall benefits” of the J&J vaccine outweighs any potential risks, following reports of rare blood clotting events.

The EMA previously approved the vaccine for use in the EU and NIAC is set to consider its new advice in terms of how Johnson & Johnson will be used here.

The single-shot vaccine is seen as crucial to Ireland’s rollout, with 600,000 doses of the jab expected to be delivered before the end of June

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan told RTÉ radio this morning that NIAC’s decision would be key to achieving the government’s stated target of vaccinating four in five adults by the end of June.

“I’m hopeful that there’ll be similar flexibility [to that seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine] with regard to Johnson & Johnson,” he said.

“If we can get it in, for example 50s and over… because it’s a single-shot dose, that has a huge effect in meeting those targets and protecting our people.

“The reason we would hopefully be able to do that is that it will actually save lives. It would lead to a much faster deployment of the vaccines, reduce risk of transmission and reduce illness because of that.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It comes as latest figures from the HSE show there were 172 people being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals last night, the same number as 24 hours previously.

The figure had increased slightly to 182 yesterday morning, but fell over the course of Wednesday.

There has also been a slight increase in the number of patients in critical care with Covid-19.

Figures show that 47 people were in ICU receiving treatment for the virus at 6.30pm last night, of whom 29 patients were receiving ventilated care.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie