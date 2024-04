RADIO HOST NIALL Boylan is set to contest the upcoming European Parliament elections as a candidate for the newly founded Independent Ireland party.

The party, whose leader is Cork TD Michael Collins, today announced that a “high profile candidate” will contest the four seat Dublin constituency.

Boylan, who hosts a late night talk show on Classic Hits FM, has since been added to the list of candidates on the website of the Dublin City Returning Officer nominated to date to stand in this constituency.

Other people running in this constituency include sitting MEPs Clare Daly, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, and the Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith and Labour’s Aodhan Ó Riordain are also running in this constituency, as is Dr Umar Al-Qadri, chair of the Irish Muslim Council.

Philip Dwyer, a prominent figure in the anti-immigration movement, is also a nominated candidate for the Ireland First party.

Sinéad Gibney, former chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, is another in the running for the Social Democrats.

Independent Ireland was set up last November by Collins and Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue and describes itself as the “party of common sense”.

Former RTÉ journalist Ciaran Mullooly was recently confirmed as an Independent Ireland European election candidate in the Midlands Northwest constituency.