Junior Minister Niall Collins due to make Dáil statement about 2001 planning application

JUNIOR MINISTER NIALL Collins is due to make a statement in the Dáil this evening about a 2001 planning application for which he has been facing questions.

The Limerick TD is expected to make his statement in the Dáil following topical issues, which are due to conclude at around 5.20pm this evening.

The questions have arisen after news website The Ditch made a number of claims about a planning application submitted by the junior minister at the Department of Higher Education.

Earlier this week, opposition TDs had called for Collins to make a statement on the matter.

During Leaders’ Questions on Tuesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the junior minister at the Department of Higher Education was planning on making a statement.

In May 2001, Collins applied to Limerick County Council for planning permission for a two-storey house in Patrickswell, County Limerick on a site owned by his father.

In the application documents, which have been seen by The Journal, Collins lists Red House Hill, Patrickswell as the address.

Collins had been living with his wife in a property on Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle.

Advertisement

In the application, Collins states he had lived at his father’s Red House Hill address for 30 years (1971-2001).

On the form, when asked to state the need for housing the answer is: “Applicant proposes to build his own family home and move out of his parents house.”

The answer to the question ‘Do you or your family own any other dwelling land in the area?’ the answer is: “Yes, the applicant’s father owns entire field from which site is taken.”

Collins’ signature appears on various letters attached to the file on paper showing his address as Red House Hill, Patrickswell.

In his initial statement earlier this week, Collins said that he had applied to Limerick County Council for planning permission in 2001 under his own name, on lands that were owned by his father in Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

“At that time, I met the requirements for planning permission in the area – known as the ‘pressure area’. Separately the property I owned on the Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle Limerick was not in the ‘pressure area’,” he said.

Collins said he was elected as a councillor to Limerick County Council in 2004 “and thereafter the Council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need”.

He has maintained that he “acted correctly” in the planning application he made to the local authority in 2001.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn