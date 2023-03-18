Poll: Do you like Niall Horan's music?

IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER and former One Direction star Niall Horan played the gig of a lifetime yesterday when he performed in the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Horan, whose new album The Show is out soon, performed his song This Town for an audience that included US president Joe Biden, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former rugby player Rob Kearney.

Biden told the Mullingar native that he is welcome back to the White House “any time”.

So, today we want to know: Do you like Niall Horan’s music?

