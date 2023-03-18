Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 March 2023 Dublin: 9°C
PA Niall Horan with US president Joe Biden at the White House
# Your Say
Poll: Do you like Niall Horan's music?
The Mullingar man performed at the White House for St Patrick’s Day last night.
6.0k
2
1 hour ago

IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER and former One Direction star Niall Horan played the gig of a lifetime yesterday when he performed in the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Horan, whose new album The Show is out soon, performed his song This Town for an audience that included US president Joe Biden, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former rugby player Rob Kearney.

Biden told the Mullingar native that he is welcome back to the White House “any time”.

So, today we want to know: Do you like Niall Horan’s music?


Poll Results:

It's fine (487)
Yes, I love it (431)
I'm not familiar with it (303)
No, I don't like it (240)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     