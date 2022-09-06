Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

Nicola Sturgeon pledges rent freeze to tackle ‘humanitarian emergency’

The Scottish First Minister announced the measure as she outlined her Government’s plans for the coming year

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 6:00 PM
45 minutes ago 1,632 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5859201
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Image: PA
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Image: PA

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER Nicola Sturgeon has promised to bring in emergency legislation to introduce a rent freeze in Scotland, as part of of measures to tackle the “humanitarian emergency” sparked by the cost-of-living crisis.

Sturgeon urged new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has yet to unveil her plans to tackle the problem, to freeze energy bills.

Sturgeon also said she had written to the new occupant of 10 Downing Street, repeating her plea for an emergency four nations summit to be held on the “cost crisis”.

But while she said the Scottish Government could not act on energy bills, the First Minister promised action from Holyrood ministers.

She said that rail fares on ScotRail – which was brought into public ownership earlier this year – would be frozen until at least March 2023.

She went on to announce the Scottish Government will bring in emergency legislation to freeze rents for both the private and socially rented sectors.

Speaking at Holyrood, Sturgeon said: “In what is perhaps the most significant announcement I will make today I can confirm to Parliament we will take immediate action to protect tenants in the private and in the social rented sectors.

“I can announce that we will shortly introduce emergency legislation to Parliament. The purpose of the emergency law will be two-fold.

“Firstly, it will aim to give people security about the roof over their head this winter through a moratorium on evictions.

“Secondly, the legislation will include measures to deliver a rent freeze.”

Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government does not have the power to stop your energy bills soaring, but we can and will take action to make sure that your rent does not rise.”

Under the legislation, the First Minister said, rent would be frozen from today until at least March of next year.

Her comments came as she confirmed her Government would bring in a Bill to hold a second independence referendum in October next year – if ministers get the go-ahead on this from the UK Supreme Court.

However, the First Minister insisted that leaving the rest of the UK would “give us the wherewithal to build a better, wealthier, fairer future”.

She said the current cost-of-living crisis “highlights – starkly – the pressing need for independence”.

Sturgeon added: “We are being reminded every day that where – and in whose hands – power lies really matters.”

Speaking about the “rapidly escalating crisis” over living costs, the First Minister insisted action was needed on a “scale similar to the Covid response”.

Closing her speech, Sturgeon said she hoped to “foster a spirit of solidarity” in the country during the cost-of-living crisis, as was the case during the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie