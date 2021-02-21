#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Longer opening hours for nightclubs and changes to alcohol licensing under plan by Justice Minister

Minister Helen McEntee is set to unveil the plans later this week.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 2:45 PM
20 hours ago 66,847 Views 142 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361306
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO

EXTENDED OPENING HOURS for nightclubs and changes to licensing look set to come into effect, with a sweeping modernisation of Irish licensing laws by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The plans are part of a government effort to revitalise nightlife after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

Minister McEntee is to outline the changes as part of the Justice Plan 2021, which will be unveiled this week.

One element of the plans is the staggering and extending opening hours for nightclubs and late bars, something the industry has consistently argued for.

Currently, nightclubs and late bars need to obtain a Special Exemption Order from the District Court under the pretence that a special event is taking place.

Licensing laws are also looking at changes, including efforts to streamline the process for premises’ to obtain a licence to sell alcohol.

Other changes, like catering licences for catering companies, could be looked at in the future.

Minister McEntee said that social institutions like pubs are an “intrinsic part of our social fabric”, but have been hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As we plan how our economy and society will look after the pandemic, I also believe we need to broaden the range of cultural offerings available in the night-time economy,” said the Minister.

We must make it easier for venues, galleries, exhibition spaces and ‘pop-up’ events to thrive and ensure we have a vibrant and safe night-time economy.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that it was unlikely for pubs and restaurants to reopen until the middle of the summer.

“We don’t foresee that [reopening pubs] before the middle of the summer,” said Martin.

“What the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead.” 

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (142)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie