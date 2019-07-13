The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALDONNEL: Gardaí in Dublin have been alerted by former members of the Defence Forces to alleged smuggling taking place at Baldonnel Airfield.

2. #EXTRA HOURS: Psychiatric nurses have deferred their industrial action after an overtime ban earlier this week.

3. #CERVIAL CHECK: The HSE has ordered a “rapid review” after 800 women failed to receive their smear test results.

4. #THE TWELFTH: The Twelfth of July events in Northern Ireland passed “without major incident”, the PSNI said.

5. #RATIONING: The HSE has ordered a “countrywide” rationing of Fair Deal places, the Irish Independent reported this morning.

6. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook is set to be hit with a $5 billion fine over privacy and data protection failings in the US.

7. #GOING GREEN: The Green Party is set to hold its annual conference today, after its strong showing in the recent local and European elections.

8. #BREXIT: When will there be a new British prime minister? Here’s what you need to know.

9. #LOST IN THE MAIL: Mystery surrounds a Dutch postman’s burial of thousands of letters in a forest.