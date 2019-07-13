This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
57 minutes ago 2,351 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723003
Image: Shutterstock/Sabaidee
Image: Shutterstock/Sabaidee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALDONNEL: Gardaí in Dublin have been alerted by former members of the Defence Forces to alleged smuggling taking place at Baldonnel Airfield

2. #EXTRA HOURS: Psychiatric nurses have deferred their industrial action after an overtime ban earlier this week. 

3. #CERVIAL CHECK: The HSE has ordered a “rapid review” after 800 women failed to receive their smear test results

4. #THE TWELFTH: The Twelfth of July events in Northern Ireland passed “without major incident”, the PSNI said. 

5. #RATIONING: The HSE has ordered a “countrywide” rationing of Fair Deal places, the Irish Independent reported this morning.

6. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook is set to be hit with a $5 billion fine over privacy and data protection failings in the US

7. #GOING GREEN: The Green Party is set to hold its annual conference today, after its strong showing in the recent local and European elections. 

8. #BREXIT: When will there be a new British prime minister? Here’s what you need to know.

9. #LOST IN THE MAIL: Mystery surrounds a Dutch postman’s burial of thousands of letters in a forest.

