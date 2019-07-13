This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

When will there be a new British prime minister? Here's what you need to know

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last two men standing, as a Brexit deadline looms.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,231 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4721699
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt pictured in the House of Commons in June 2018.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt pictured in the House of Commons in June 2018.
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt pictured in the House of Commons in June 2018.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE NEW CONSERVATIVE Party leader, and British prime minister, is due to be announced later this month.

No more than Brexit itself, the process has been quite drawn out. So, what exactly is the timeline at this stage? 

The plan is for Theresa May’s successor to be announced on 23 July. May is expected to officially hand in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II the following day.

Her replacement will either be Boris Johnson (the clear frontrunner, according to polls) or Jeremy Hunt, who succeeded Johnson as Foreign Secretary.

The men were chosen from a field of 10 after a series of votes by the Conservative Party’s 313 MPs.

Hustings have been held across the UK in recent weeks, with a final one due to take place in London on 17 July.

Ultimately, the new leader will be chosen by the Tory party’s some 160,000 members. Ballots were sent to members earlier this month and the deadline for voting is 5pm on 22 July.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party could call an immediate vote of confidence in the new prime minister once they take up the role, to force them to prove they have the support to govern.

This would have to happen by 25 July when parliament is due to begin its summer break, or wait until MPs return on 3 September.

Brexit deadline 

The Conservatives do not have a majority in the House of Commons, but govern through an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party.

May announced her resignation last month after failing to get her Brexit deal through parliament, faced with opposition from both Conservative MPs and the DUP.

Many politicians have raised concerns about the backstop element of the Withdrawal Agreement, which aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

The DUP, which campaigned in favour of Brexit, believes the backstop threatens the UK and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

The new Prime Minister is expected to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz in France from 25-27 August. They are also due to attend a European Union summit on 17 and 18 October if Britain is still in the bloc at that stage. 

Barring a third postponement or an earlier departure, Britain is due to leave the EU on 31 October. Plans are being made at British, Irish and European levels in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

Contains reporting from © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie