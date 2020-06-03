The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: The use of nitrous oxide or “hippie crack” is on the rise during the pandemic.

2. #GEORGE FLOYD: Protesters defied curfews across the US but there were fewer reports of looting and violence last night.

3. #NI ASSEMBLY: A DUP motion on abortion was passed by the Northern Irish Assembly last night.

4. #REPAIR WORK: The Minister for Education has issued new court action against Western Building Systems.

5. #PANDEMIC: Over half of Irish people say they drink alcohol more frequently since Covid-19 restrictions were brought in.

6. #CANADA: Justin Trudeau took a very long pause when asked about the use of tear gas on US protesters.

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A “shameful stand off” is preventing Troubles victims receiving compensation, a leading advocate has said.

8. #ANTI FASCISM: Trump has said it will be labelled a terrorist organisation – but what is Antifa?