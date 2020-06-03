This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: The use of nitrous oxide or “hippie crack” is on the rise during the pandemic

2. #GEORGE FLOYD: Protesters defied curfews across the US but there were fewer reports of looting and violence last night

3. #NI ASSEMBLY: A DUP motion on abortion was passed by the Northern Irish Assembly last night

4. #REPAIR WORK: The Minister for Education has issued new court action against Western Building Systems

5. #PANDEMIC: Over half of Irish people say they drink alcohol more frequently since Covid-19 restrictions were brought in

6. #CANADA: Justin Trudeau took a very long pause when asked about the use of tear gas on US protesters

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A “shameful stand off” is preventing Troubles victims receiving compensation, a leading advocate has said

8. #ANTI FASCISM: Trump has said it will be labelled a terrorist organisation – but what is Antifa?

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

