The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #WARNING: The use of nitrous oxide or “hippie crack” is on the rise during the pandemic.
2. #GEORGE FLOYD: Protesters defied curfews across the US but there were fewer reports of looting and violence last night.
3. #NI ASSEMBLY: A DUP motion on abortion was passed by the Northern Irish Assembly last night.
4. #REPAIR WORK: The Minister for Education has issued new court action against Western Building Systems.
5. #PANDEMIC: Over half of Irish people say they drink alcohol more frequently since Covid-19 restrictions were brought in.
6. #CANADA: Justin Trudeau took a very long pause when asked about the use of tear gas on US protesters.
7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A “shameful stand off” is preventing Troubles victims receiving compensation, a leading advocate has said.
8. #ANTI FASCISM: Trump has said it will be labelled a terrorist organisation – but what is Antifa?
