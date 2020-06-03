Firefighters battle gorse fire in Louth overnight

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN battling a gorse fire in the Cooley mountains in Louth overnight.

Louth Fire Service asked local residents to remain indoors as they dealt with the fire in the Jenkinstown/Lordship area.

Sinn Féin councillor Antóin Watters said firefighters last night told him they were focusing on protecting properties from the blaze.

He said they had also requested “onlookers to disperse” as it was causing traffic to build.

Crews attended gorse fires in a number of areas in Louth over the weekend.