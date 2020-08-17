The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PUBLIC AND PRIVATE: The HSE is seeking a new deal with private hospitals to help deal with a potential second surge of Covid-19.

2. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today amid concerns over the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

3. #BELFAST: A victim of a Troubles-era bomb is to take legal action over a delay on victims’ pensions.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Jacina Ardern has delayed the New Zealand general election amidst a new outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland.

5. #NEWS: Google has expressed its outrage over a new law in Australia that will force them to pay news outlets for their content.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #CHILD AND FAMILY AGENCY: Tusla has 23 “high risk” data breaches since last year.

7. #STUDY: Irish researchers are to begin a new study on whether lockdown has led to more allergies.

8. #MET ÉIREANN: There will be heavy rain and a risk of flooding as a Status Yellow warning came into effect for 14 counties.