The 8 at 8: Monday

1. #PUBLIC AND PRIVATE: The HSE is seeking a new deal with private hospitals to help deal with a potential second surge of Covid-19.
2. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today amid concerns over the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.
3. #BELFAST: A victim of a Troubles-era bomb is to take legal action over a delay on victims’ pensions.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: Jacina Ardern has delayed the New Zealand general election amidst a new outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland.
5. #NEWS: Google has expressed its outrage over a new law in Australia that will force them to pay news outlets for their content.
6. #CHILD AND FAMILY AGENCY: Tusla has 23 “high risk” data breaches since last year.
7. #STUDY: Irish researchers are to begin a new study on whether lockdown has led to more allergies.
8. #MET ÉIREANN: There will be heavy rain and a risk of flooding as a Status Yellow warning came into effect for 14 counties.
