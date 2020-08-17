This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:52 AM
36 minutes ago 2,980 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5177517
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PUBLIC AND PRIVATE: The HSE is seeking a new deal with private hospitals to help deal with a potential second surge of Covid-19.

2. #NPHET: The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today amid concerns over the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

3. #BELFAST: A victim of a Troubles-era bomb is to take legal action over a delay on victims’ pensions.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: Jacina Ardern has delayed the New Zealand general election amidst a new outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland.

5. #NEWS: Google has expressed its outrage over a new law in Australia that will force them to pay news outlets for their content.

6. #CHILD AND FAMILY AGENCY: Tusla has 23 “high risk” data breaches since last year.

7. #STUDY: Irish researchers are to begin a new study on whether lockdown has led to more allergies.

8. #MET ÉIREANN: There will be heavy rain and a risk of flooding as a Status Yellow warning came into effect for 14 counties.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

