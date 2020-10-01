#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 October 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 7:46 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: Ahead of a debate on the Dying with Dignity Bill in the Dáil today, experts have said that the introduction of assisted dying legislation wouldn’t require a referendum

2. #LEAVING CERT: Minister for Education Norma Foley will address the Dáil at 1.30pm today on the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grading system, and has said there are sanctions associated in the contract with the company who developed the code.

3. #WHITE SUPREMACY: Joe Biden has blasted his presidential rival Donald Trump as an “embarrassment” for failing to denounce white supremacist groups

4. #STAY AND SPEND: The government scheme to claim tax credits back on food and accommodation spending begins today

5. #DISCRIMINATION: A Roma woman was wrongfully accused of failing to pay a fare and thrown off a Dublin Bus. She later received a settlement from the company according to the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) annual report.

6. #EMMA DESOUZA: The Irish government won’t be contributing to the DeSouzas’ legal bill.

7. #H-BLOCK: Successive British governments approved “systemic inhuman and degrading treatment” of H-Block prisoners during the Troubles, a report has found

8. #DEAL OR NO DEAL: The Taoiseach will share the Irish government’s assessment of Brexit at a meeting of European leaders in Brussels today

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

