Thursday 1 October 2020
Taoiseach to 'share assessment of Brexit' with European leaders today

Micheál Martin has said the government is preparing its latest Budget on the basis of a no-deal Brexit.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 7:39 AM
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (file photo).
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will share his assessment of Brexit developments with other European leaders later today.

He has previously said the government is preparing its latest Budget on the basis of a no-deal Brexit.

He recently told the UK Liberal Democrats’ conference he was “not that optimistic” of a future free trade agreement being reached between the UK and the EU.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Martin said: “I look forward to joining colleagues in Brussels this week. When we met in July, we agreed an unprecedented €1.8 trillion package to support Europe’s economic recovery.

“If we are to see the full benefit of that package, we need to maximise the potential of the Single Market, including building our collective digital capacity, economic resilience and competitiveness.

“This is all the more important in the context of the economic disruption of both Covid-19 and Brexit.”

European Council summit

Martin’s spokesman said he would update fellow EU state leaders with his thoughts on Brexit developments at a special meeting of the European Council today.

The Taoiseach will hold a bilateral meeting with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and attend the Renew Europe working lunch with other EU leaders ahead of the Council summit.

Participants will discuss how to deepen and strengthen the Single Market as a key tool to drive Europe’s economic recovery. The council will also consider how to improve the competitiveness of European industry.

Martin’s spokesman said: “The European Council will be briefed on the latest state of play in the Brexit negotiations which are continuing this week, and the Taoiseach will take the opportunity to share his assessment of recent developments with fellow leaders.”

