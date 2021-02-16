The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #STARDUST FIRE: The government has been urged to solve a legal aid logjam that is delaying the start of the Stardust inquests.
2. #NPHET: At last night’s briefing, public health officials expressed concerns over workplace outreaks and student clusters as 821 new cases were confirmed.
3. #BACK TO WORK: Half of cancer patients feel a diagnosis negatively impacts their career according to a new study.
4. #CABINET: Gardaí are to be given powers to seize scramblers and quad bikes on the spot.
5. #BPFI: The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland has said that capital requirements here are making lending and mortgages more expensive.
6. #THE COVID ARMS: UK police issued 70 fines after discovering revellers at an illegal nightclub in Birmingham.
7. #MILITARY COUP: Myanmar’s military imposed a further internet shutdown as it seeks to quell an uprising over the coup.
8. #WEATHER: Showers will affect much of the country this morning before dying out in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
