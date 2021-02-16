#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 7:50 AM
6 minutes ago 174 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355583

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STARDUST FIRE: The government has been urged to solve a legal aid logjam that is delaying the start of the Stardust inquests.

2. #NPHET: At last night’s briefing, public health officials expressed concerns over workplace outreaks and student clusters as 821 new cases were confirmed.

3. #BACK TO WORK: Half of cancer patients feel a diagnosis negatively impacts their career according to a new study

4. #CABINET: Gardaí are to be given powers to seize scramblers and quad bikes on the spot.

5. #BPFI: The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland has said that capital requirements here are making lending and mortgages more expensive.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #THE COVID ARMS: UK police issued 70 fines after discovering revellers at an illegal nightclub in Birmingham

7. #MILITARY COUP: Myanmar’s military imposed a further internet shutdown as it seeks to quell an uprising over the coup

8. #WEATHER: Showers will affect much of the country this morning before dying out in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie