Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 falls below 850

As of 12 February, 275,237 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland

By Adam Daly Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 8:10 AM
Vaccinations of Health Workers, staff and GP's take place on grounds of St Marys Hospital/Nursing Home in Phoenix Park.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Vaccinations of Health Workers, staff and GP's take place on grounds of St Marys Hospital/Nursing Home in Phoenix Park.
Vaccinations of Health Workers, staff and GP's take place on grounds of St Marys Hospital/Nursing Home in Phoenix Park.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

AS OF LAST night, there were 849 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 155 people in ICU and a further 115 Covid-19 patients on ventilation.

The number of people with the disease in hospital is down 67 cases on earlier in the day, according to the latest figures from the HSE. 

At the peak of the third wave, there were 2,032 people hospitalised with Covid-19. The peak number of people in ICUs was 221. 

Yesterday, there were 821 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, with no new deaths associated with the disease. 

At last night’s press briefing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn was asked about the fact that there were no Covid-19 deaths recorded. 

He said that the General Register Office being closed at weekends is “most likely” a factor in that dramatic drop – but that “unfortunately” he expects that figure to “be back up again tomorrow”.

As of 12 February, 275,237 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland, including 175,238 people who have received their first dose and 89,999 who have received their second dose. 

Yesterday, the 37 vaccination centres that are being used in the rollout were revealed – with many in GAA clubs, hotels and stadiums across the country.

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE said that a “very detailed communication campaign” on how the 37 vaccination centres across the country will work will be launched in the coming weeks. 

Dr Doherty said that people will be able to register through their GP or with their PPSN. 

