#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: No new deaths and 821 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this evening.

By Órla Ryan Monday 15 Feb 2021, 5:55 PM
15 minutes ago 23,318 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354859
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan (file photo)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 821 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also said that no further people with Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 3,948, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 210,402. Of the cases notified today, 70% are under 45 years of age

There are an estimated 333 in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the positivity rate of cases – currently at 6% – is still too high.

Related Read

15.02.21 GAA clubs, hotels and stadiums: Here's where Ireland's 37 vaccination centres are going to be

As of Friday 12 February, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 175,238 people have received their first dose
  • 89,999 people have received their second dose

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic.

It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.

Professor Philip Nolan said: “The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE – Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“From today, the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks. This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GP’s taking part.

“2,491 GP’s spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie