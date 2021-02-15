Coronavirus: No new deaths and 821 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 821 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also said that no further people with Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 3,948, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 210,402. Of the cases notified today, 70% are under 45 years of age

There are an estimated 333 in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the positivity rate of cases – currently at 6% – is still too high.

As of Friday 12 February, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

175,238 people have received their first dose

89,999 people have received their second dose

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic.

It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.

Professor Philip Nolan said: “The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director Health Protection HSE – Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said:

“From today, the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks. This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GP’s taking part.

“2,491 GP’s spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case.