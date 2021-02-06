The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: The vast majority of people over 70 will receive a vaccine at their GP surgery, under plans finalised with the Irish Medical Organisation last night.

2. #CMO: Dr Tony Holohan has said that Ireland is in a “strong position” but urged caution over the coming weeks.

3. #CERVICALCHECK: Speaking on last night’s The Late Late Show, mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett said her goal is to “stay here for as long as I can” after she settled a case with the HSE earlier this week.

4. #PUBS VS FBD: The landmark case by pubs against FBD could have far-reaching implications, with experts believing the costs could be passed onto consumers.

5. #PUP: A new unemployment payment linked to a person’s past working history is set to be introduced when the PUP is phased out.

6. #UNITED STATES: Joe Biden is seeking to go big, fast and alone on a US Covid-19 relief package.

7. #RIP: Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer has died aged 91.

8. #RUGBY: Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell is confident Ireland can make progress this year ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener away to Wales.

9. #WEATHER: Today is set to a cold, grey day but it’s set to turn a lot colder from tomorrow with sleet and snow forecast.