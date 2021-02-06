The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VACCINES: The vast majority of people over 70 will receive a vaccine at their GP surgery, under plans finalised with the Irish Medical Organisation last night.
2. #CMO: Dr Tony Holohan has said that Ireland is in a “strong position” but urged caution over the coming weeks.
3. #CERVICALCHECK: Speaking on last night’s The Late Late Show, mother-of-two Lynsey Bennett said her goal is to “stay here for as long as I can” after she settled a case with the HSE earlier this week.
4. #PUBS VS FBD: The landmark case by pubs against FBD could have far-reaching implications, with experts believing the costs could be passed onto consumers.
5. #PUP: A new unemployment payment linked to a person’s past working history is set to be introduced when the PUP is phased out.
6. #UNITED STATES: Joe Biden is seeking to go big, fast and alone on a US Covid-19 relief package.
7. #RIP: Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer has died aged 91.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #RUGBY: Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell is confident Ireland can make progress this year ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener away to Wales.
9. #WEATHER: Today is set to a cold, grey day but it’s set to turn a lot colder from tomorrow with sleet and snow forecast.
COMMENTS