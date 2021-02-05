#Open journalism No news is bad news

Met Éireann advisory says 'very cold' weather coming with sleet and snow expected from Sunday

An advisory issued today by Met Éireann lasts from Sunday morning until Wednesday evening.

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Feb 2021, 2:09 PM
File photo. Snow in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued an advisory this afternoon warning of showers of sleet and snow in eastern counties from Sunday evening as the weather turns very cold heading into next week. 

In its advisory, the forecaster said that Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday “will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day”. 

At night, there’ll be sharp or severe frost with icy patches. 

Along with the snowfall, there will also be hazardous conditions on roads and paths.

This Met Éireann advisory is valid from 6am Sunday morning until 6pm on Wednesday evening. There are currently no weather warnings in place for this weekend. 

In commentary posted yesterday, meteorologist Liz Walsh said that the cold spell was now “looking likely to last well into next week”. 

“The origin of the cold air over Scandinavia will bring a northeasterly or easterly component to the wind-flow over Ireland,” she said. “That wind will be especially noticeable on Sunday and Monday with gusty east to northeast winds likely to produce a significant wind-chill factor.”

Met Éireann will be closely monitoring the later part of next week as there will be a transition back to milder air coming up from the south, which could bring further snow. 

“The milder air could just come in and there might just be some snow for a few hours and then it’ll melt. Or the cold air could hang on longer and we could get quite a good bit of snow happening somewhere over the country – where the cold air is meeting the warm air,” Walsh said yesterday

Whatever the case snow-ice and/or low temperature warnings are likely in the coming days for conditions from Sunday through Tuesday, and forecasts for the latter part of next week will be updated and fine-tuned as we move closer to the time.

Before the arrival of this cold snap, temperatures will already be low enough this evening, ranging between -1 and 4 degrees with frost under clear skies. 

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with just a few bright or sunny intervals. There’ll be further scattered showers in Leinster and east Ulster. Maximum temperatures will be just 4 to 7 degrees. 

