The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #40 YEARS ON: On the 40th anniversary of the Stardust disaster, we take a look at the enduring effects of this tragedy in north Dublin.

2. #GARDA COMMISSIONER: Drew Harris has said the gardaí do not “regard a dentist’s appointment in Tenerife as being a reasonable excuse to travel”.

3. #WRAP UP WARM: There are a number of weather warnings in place around the country today on what’s set to be a windy, unsettled weekend.

4. #BIG DAY: Hoteliers have suggested a guest limit for weddings based on the size of venue to allow for social distancing.

5. #COVID-19: There were 23 deaths and 921 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed last night.

6. #CATCH UP: With Senators set to vote on whether to convict Donald Trump, here’s a round-up of what happened at the impeachment trial this week.

7. #PANDEMIC IMPACT: People with eating disorders have been presenting more unwell since the start of the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #CRUMLIN: Gardaí last night renewed their appeal after an armed robbery at a Dublin post office.

9. #RUGBY: This morning, the42.ie takes a look at the RTÉ panel that became synonymous with Irish rugby in the 2000s.