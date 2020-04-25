The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.
1. #ADDICTION: Concerns have been raised about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic could have on people who are addicted to drugs.
2. #CORONAVIRUS: Keep up-to-date with all of today’s coronavirus news by following our main points piece which will be updated throughout the day.
3. #WHO’S WHO: The role of Ireland’s public health emergency team and its key players.
4. #LAST ORDERS: Publicans have said they are looking for “light at the end of the tunnel” after a traumatic week.
5. #FLOORED: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described how she was “floored” by the coronavirus.
6. #ON CALL: The team over on The42.ie, Dublin All-Star and doctor, Noelle Healy, describes what’s it like to be on duty in Temple Street Hospital.
7. #WEDDING CAKE: High strength cannabis has hit the streets of Dublin due to a shortage caused by the coronavirus.
8. #STARDUST: This week, a six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 Stardust disaster won a prestigious gold medal at the New York Festivals Radio Awards. You can listen to it all here.
9. #NO COMMENT: Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters.
