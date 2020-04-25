This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 April, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 5,739 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083929
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #ADDICTION: Concerns have been raised about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic could have on people who are addicted to drugs. 

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Keep up-to-date with all of today’s coronavirus news by following our main points piece which will be updated throughout the day.

3. #WHO’S WHO: The role of Ireland’s public health emergency team and its key players.

4. #LAST ORDERS: Publicans have said they are looking for “light at the end of the tunnel” after a traumatic week.

5. #FLOORED: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described how she was “floored” by the coronavirus.

6. #ON CALL: The team over on The42.ie, Dublin All-Star and doctor, Noelle Healy, describes what’s it like to be on duty in Temple Street Hospital.

7. #WEDDING CAKE: High strength cannabis has hit the streets of Dublin due to a shortage caused by the coronavirus.

8. #STARDUST: This week, a six-part podcast made by TheJournal.ie about the 1981 Stardust disaster won a prestigious gold medal at the New York Festivals Radio Awards. You can listen to it all here

9. #NO COMMENT: Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

