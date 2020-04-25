Healthcare worker deaths, Mary Lou's virus experience and Trump dodges press questions: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that 37 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.
577 new cases were confirmed by officials at a briefing at the Department of Health yesterday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,184.
Internationally, Donald Trump has dodged questions from reporters since he suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- It emerged last night that a total of 1,014 people have died from the coronavirus here.
- Dr Ronan Glynn said that five Irish healthcare workers have died since the pandemic started.
- Leo Varadkar said the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic payment may be extended if the restrictions have to stay in place.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described how she was “floored” by the coronavirus.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the public against “slacking off” with restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 as new data indicates people are out and about more in the last week.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said the next 12 days, up to 5 May, are crucial “because the more we can suppress the virus, the more headroom, for want of a better word, we give ourselves in terms of options”.
- Holohan said 319 clusters have been identified in long-term residential care settings, and 191 of these are nursing homes. Questions remain about how the virus spread so easily through nursing homes.
- Gardaí warned of a new scam targeting people during lockdown.
- High strength cannabis has hit the streets of Dublin due to a shortage caused by the coronavirus.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 – a suggestion not backed by any medical evidence and sharply criticised by health experts.
- After hours of commentary, Trump defended his comments yesterday as simply being “sarcasm”, but for the first time since the crisis began, he did not take questions from journalists following the daily briefing on the virus.
- Tom Moore – a 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has become the oldest artist to reach No. 1 in the UK music singles charts.
- Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined thousands of dollars after promoting a “light machine” which he claimed could help treat coronavirus.
- The death toll in the USA has topped 50,000.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)