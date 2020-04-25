This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 April, 2020
Healthcare worker deaths, Mary Lou's virus experience and Trump dodges press questions: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 8:25 AM
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that 37 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

577 new cases were confirmed by officials at a briefing at the Department of Health yesterday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,184.

Internationally, Donald Trump has dodged questions from reporters since he suggested  that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 – a suggestion not backed by any medical evidence and sharply criticised by health experts.
  • After hours of commentary, Trump defended his comments yesterday as simply being “sarcasm”, but for the first time since the crisis began, he did not take questions from journalists following the daily briefing on the virus. 
  • Tom Moore – a 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has become the oldest artist to reach No. 1 in the UK music singles charts. 
  • Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been fined thousands of dollars after promoting a “light machine” which he claimed could help treat coronavirus.
  • The death toll in the USA has topped 50,000.
About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

