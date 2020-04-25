Healthcare worker deaths, Mary Lou's virus experience and Trump dodges press questions: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, IT emerged that 37 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

577 new cases were confirmed by officials at a briefing at the Department of Health yesterday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,184.

Internationally, Donald Trump has dodged questions from reporters since he suggested that disinfectant could be injected into the body as a treatment against Covid-19 –an approach that is not backed by any medical evidence.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: