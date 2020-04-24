This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 April, 2020
Donald Trump says he was being 'sarcastic' when he suggested injecting disinfectants

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” he has now said.

By AFP Friday 24 Apr 2020, 9:13 PM
27 minutes ago 7,345 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083814
Image: Pool/ABACA
Image: Pool/ABACA

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP played down a furore over his suggestion that people could try injecting disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus, claiming he was being sarcastic.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” he told journalists at the White House.

During a press conference late Thursday, Trump turned to government scientists in the room and asked them about the role of disinfectants in killing the coronavirus.

“It knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” he said.

Trump now says he was talking to a journalist, putting “a very sarcastic question to a reporter.” You can watch the exchange here:

Source: FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube

In fact, he was talking directly to a Department of Homeland Security official in the briefing room, Bill Bryan.

Sitting alongside Bryan was top White House coronavirus medical advisor Dr Deborah Birx.

Trump often spars with journalists at his daily briefings and he did again yesterday, calling two of them “fake.” He also repeated his regular complaints that the media does not treat him fairly and plays down his accomplishments.

washington Source: Pool/ABACA

However, when discussing the injections, Trump had not even reached the question-and-answer stage of his briefing, and the whole discussion was between him and other officials.

Trump’s comment about disinfectants prompted a strong backlash from scientists who said not only would this not work, but it was very dangerous, too.

The parent group of popular household product Lysol said in a statement that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

When asked at the Department of Health briefing tonight, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that nobody should listen to suggestions by Trump that injecting bleach may be a cure for Covid-19.

It’s not good advice. It’s not something anyone should do. It’s really unsafe and dangerous.

The White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, said the media had taken “President Trump out of context,” but did not say he was being sarcastic.

