#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

There will be 'no extension’ on deadline for post-Brexit residency scheme for EU nationals

EU citizens and their families have been asked to apply to the Home Office scheme by 30 June.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 7:06 AM
1 hour ago 8,403 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5474654
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT will not be extending the deadline for the EU settlement scheme, an immigration minister has said.

Any extension would lead to more uncertainty and was not a “solution”, according to Kevin Foster, despite calls from campaigners to push back the date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EU citizens and their families have been asked to apply to the Home Office scheme by 30 June, in order to continue living and working in the UK now the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement has ended.

Speaking to reporters a week before the cut-off for applications, Foster said: “The EUSS has been open publicly since March 2019. We believe this has given people plenty of time to apply.

“The sheer fact there have been over 5.6 million applications by the end of last month is testament to this.

“I want to be clear – we will not be extending the deadline. Put simply, extending the deadline is not a solution in itself to reaching those people who have not yet applied and we would just be in a position further down the line where we would be asked to extend again, creating even more uncertainty.”

His comments came after Downing Street said it was trying to identify tens of thousands of Europeans living in the UK who are yet to apply for the post-Brexit residency scheme.

This followed concerns that many EU citizens – as well as nationals of Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – could have their benefits cut off if they miss the deadline.

Number 10 insisted only a “small minority” are yet to come forward but initial official estimates on the number of anticipated applications have already been exceeded.

Ultimately it is not known how many people who are eligible to apply are living in the UK, or how many could remain in the country undocumented.

Around 400,000 applications are still waiting to be processed and the Home Office is receiving between 10,000 and 12,000 applications a day.

Foster said he was “concerned” over claims that outstanding cases were facing a legal limbo or facing a cliff edge – dismissing them as “just untrue”.

The UK Government has pledged that anyone who applies by the deadline will have their existing rights protected, subject to the decision and any appeal.

Those who have made a valid submission will have access to a certificate of application while they await their decision, Foster said.

It typically takes around five working days for complete applications to be processed, but it can take longer than a month if more information is needed.

The Home Office has not committed to completing all applications by 30 June and is allowing people to make a late application if they meet “reasonable grounds” for missing the deadline.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These include:

  • Where a parent, guardian or council has failed to apply on behalf of a child.
  • Where a person has a serious medical condition preventing them from applying in time.
  • If someone is a victim of modern slavery, is in an abusive relationship, is vulnerable or lacks the ability to make the digital application.
  • Other compelling or compassionate reasons, including in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late applications can take place years afterwards. For example, if a child discovered later in life that they are undocumented.

Addressing claims EU citizens could be removed or have their benefits taken away on 1 1 July, Foster said: “We are taking a proportionate and pragmatic approach” and insisted no action would be taken against anyone who has an outstanding application.

He revealed immigration enforcement officers will be given powers to issue a 28-day notice to anyone they discover who may be eligible for the scheme but cannot prove their immigration status. This will tell them to take urgent action to establish their lawful status by applying to the scheme.

These may be handed out, for example, to workers discovered during immigrations raids on businesses.

Questions still remain over whether those whose applications are rejected, or fail to apply despite requests to do so, would then face removal from the country or be asked to leave voluntarily.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie